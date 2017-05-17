Featured
Missing cats found in shelter after break-in at D'Arcy's ARC
Rescue founder D'Arcy Johnston said he came into the shelter Tuesday morning to find smashed windows.
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:01AM CST
Two cats missing after a break-in at a Winnipeg animal shelter have been found.
D’Arcy’s ARC announced Tuesday morning that someone had broken in and that two animals were missing. Later that day, the animal rescue center announced in a Facebook post that two cats had been found hiding in the shelter.
They also thanked clients “for the overwhelming show of support” after a thief smashed their windows and broke into the building.
D’Arcy’s ARC founder D’Arcy Johnston said no money was taken and that it appeared the person wanted drugs. The post said the thief stole antibiotics, pain medication and medical supplies.
The shelter is asking for donations to replace the medication and repair the damage. Donations can be made through their website.
