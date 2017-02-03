

CTV Winnipeg





Police are looking for a missing teenage girl from Fort Alexander, Man.

Hailey Boubard was last seen in the evening on Jan. 30 when she left her grandmother’s house and didn’t return.

Manitoba RCMP said she is “vulnerable” and they are worried about her well-being.

Police said she might be in the Brandon area with a male youth who is known to her.

She was last seen wearing all-black clothing. She is five feet, six inches (168 centimetres) tall, 185 pounds (84 kilograms), with shoulder-length dark red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or contact Crime Stoppers.