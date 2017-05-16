Featured
Missing girl, 17, found safe: police
Kennedy Towegishig was last seen in the North End area on Monday. (Source: Winnipeg police)
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 6:47PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 12:23PM CST
A 17-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safe, Winnipeg police said.
Kennedy Towegishig was last seen in the North End area on May 15.
Winnipeg police thanked members of the public and the media for their help.
