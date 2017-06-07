

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police put out a call for help to find a 39-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon.

Scott Hadath was last seen in the Southdale area of Winnipeg on June 5.

Winnipeg Police Service described Hadath as five feet, 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall with a heavy build, beard, and hazel eyes. Police did not have any clothing description.

Hadath is believed to be driving a 2015 black Mini Cooper with the Manitoba licence plate HJB 662.

WPS said they are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information can call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250