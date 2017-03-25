

CTV Winnipeg





Saskatchewan RCMP say a missing woman from Stanley Mission, Sask. could be in the Flin Flon area.

Melinda Gladys Charles, 47, was last seen in the Deschambault Lake area on at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Charles is described as five feet, four inches (163 centimetres) tall, 150 pounds (68 kilograms), with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call their nearest police service or Deschambault Lake RCMP Detachment at 306-632-2392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.