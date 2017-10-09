

CTV Winnipeg





A teen missing from Powerview may now be in Selkirk or Winnipeg, according to police.

Poweview RCMP said 16-year-old Taya Guimond was last seen early in the day on October 2.

RCMP is concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact investigators with the Powerview RCMP detachment at 204-367-8728.