

CTV Winnipeg





Ste Rose du Lac RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Alexis Shuttleworth was last seen on March 14 in Ebb and Flow First Nation. Police said she could be in Winnipeg.

Police say Shuttleworth is vulnerable and they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ste Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.