

CTV Winnipeg





A teen reported missing on November 30 was found dead on Saturday by Island Lake RCMP.

RCMP said the 17-year-old girl was last seen on November 29 in Garden Hill before she disappeared.

Door to door searches were conducted in Garden Hill, St Theresa Point and Wasagamack. The girl’s body was found 16 kilometers northwest of Garden Hill on Saturday.

Investigators believe the teen was trying to walk from Garden Hill to Wasagamack. No foul play is suspected.

RCMP continue to investigate.