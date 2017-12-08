

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- An indigenous leader says it is now up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act on what to do about the head of the inquiry into missing and murdered women.

Sheila North Wilson, the grand chief of an organization representing First Nations in northern Manitoba who has been a vocal advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women for years made the comment.

That was after a call by First Nations chiefs for the ouster of the head of the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

A special gathering of chiefs hosted by the Assembly of First Nations approved a resolution calling for the federal government to reset the inquiry by replacing the chief commissioner, Marion Buller.

It also suggested a new head should be named through a process of full engagement with Indigenous survivors and families.

Crown Indigenous minister Carolyn Bennett's office would only say the Liberal government is committed to putting an end to the ongoing tragedy and to ensuring families get the answers they have waited for.

It says the commissioners' mandate is clear -- families must be at the centre of the commission's work and they are committed to find culturally sensitive and trauma-informed ways to ensure this.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he takes his direction from the chiefs that make up the assembly, adding it will be up to the federal government to determine next steps.