In the wake of two large-scale violent events, Winnipeg police said they are working to address potential threats and security and expect to introduce new products to help protect people and spaces as early as this year.

“Our agency, along with other agencies has certainly been preparing. We prepare through training, equipment and how we operate with other agencies, whether they be health agencies or security agencies or outreach agencies,” said Gord Perrier, deputy chief of operations, at a news conference Monday.

Perrier said officers have received better equipment in recent years, including the police armored rescue vehicle and carbine rifles for front line officers. He said there are now always some of these rifles on the street.

He said when it comes to vehicles being used as weapons, police have had conversations with its tactical people and have responses planned.

“We expect to introduce some new products, probably this year as well, that you may notice, they’ll be mobile barricades to assist police in blocking areas, that there is no vehicle access or we don’t want vehicle access. But at same time we need to have, or the ability to have emergency vehicles respond, for incidents that may not in relation to terrorism, or relation to active shooter incidents, or those type of things.”

Perrier said over the last number of years there have been training exercises conducted at True North and Winnipeg Football Club facilities.

Learning from violent events

Perrier said when large events occur police have sessions to debrief and do outreach to learn and improve possible responses.

“When Orlando unfolded a while back, we had a number of officers and people from other areas of that city and that health system come to Winnipeg. They met with our command team and our operations team and operation team to go through, you know, what occurred there, what went well, and what didn’t go well,” he said.

Perrier said in watching the events unfold in Edmonton and Las Vegas, it’s difficult to give specific examples of what might raise security issues or concerns in Winnipeg, but said there would learning opportunities.

“There’s always things that we’ll change and contemplate and move forward with.”

More emphasis on security at public events

Winnipeg police said moving forward there will be more of an emphasis on public events with big crowds in particular with venue organizers, but the service will look at security situations on a case by case basis.

“We need to be realistic about is that threat level, is there a specific threat, responding to just knee jerk, and just blanketly we need we need we need, without being responsive to the threat levels are. That’s what we spend a lot of our time doing, dissecting that and what is an appropriate response,” said deputy chief Gord Perrier.

“You may see things on certain events, but it’s what you don’t see as well. Often there’s things occurring in the background, and there’s even response that is not seen unless it’s needed,” said Perrier “It’s the balance of access and the balance with security and that’s always difficult thing to put in place.”