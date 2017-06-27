

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario police said a 31-year-old man has died after a crash on a highway near Kenora Monday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 17 west of Kenora.

Officers said a sedan travelling east and a pickup truck travelling west collided.

The driver of the sedan, Jason Vallieres-Cote, 31, from Montreal, Que. was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two people from the truck were also minorly injured.

An investigation is ongoing.