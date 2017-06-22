

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Sustainable Development is investigating a suspected illegal moose hunting incident.

The province said in a notice that the incident occurred on June 14, 2017, when a bull moose was killed illegally on private land near Wawanesa, Man.

Provincial investigators say the moose may have been killed by a rifle shot from the road. The front and hind quarters of the moose were removed, and the rest of the animal was left behind.

The moose was killed a half a mile south of Provincial Road 453.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-007.