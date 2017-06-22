Featured
Moose illegally killed in Wawanesa, Man.
Provincial investigators say the moose may have been killed by a rifle shot from the road. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:12AM CST
Manitoba Sustainable Development is investigating a suspected illegal moose hunting incident.
The province said in a notice that the incident occurred on June 14, 2017, when a bull moose was killed illegally on private land near Wawanesa, Man.
Provincial investigators say the moose may have been killed by a rifle shot from the road. The front and hind quarters of the moose were removed, and the rest of the animal was left behind.
The moose was killed a half a mile south of Provincial Road 453.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-007.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Sears Canada Inc. plans to close 59 locations and cut approximately 2,900 jobs
- Man arrested and charged after robbery on Selkirk Ave.
- Vegas Golden Knights play long game at NHL expansion draft, focus on future
- Moose illegally killed in Wawanesa, Man.
- New poll finds Premier Brian Pallister second in national premier approval ratings