

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





Police in Brandon had to escort a moose away from a car dealership early Wednesday morning, a witness told CTV News.

Maurice DuPaul, an employee at Fowler Hyundai in Brandon, said police arrived at the dealership around 6:15 a.m. and told him a moose was on the compound.

He said they tried to escort it westward and out of the city. He added that moose have been spotted inside the city in the past.

DuPaul said that police also temporarily closed a street that leads to the Trans-Canada Highway.