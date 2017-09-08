Conservation officers are looking for a moose spotted in the Crescent Drive area of the city.

A photo of the moose, which appears to be a calf, was shared on Twitter late Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development told CTV News if conservation officers locate the young moose in an area that is close to the edge of the city, they will attempt to herd it back into the wilderness. And if the moose is found somewhere where herding is not possible, officers will use a dart to immobilize the calf and then relocate it.

The spokesperson said it is rare, but not unheard of, for this kind of thing to happen, as Winnipeg is a river city and wildlife sometimes wander into urban areas along riverbanks.

If anyone spots the moose, they are asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s non-emergency line at 204.986.6222, and police will be in touch with conservation officers in the area.