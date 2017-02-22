More asylum seekers made their way across the Canada-US border in Emerson on foot Wednesday.

Emerson Hotel employee Wayne Pfiel said a group consisting of six adults and one child showed up in the hotel lobby.

He said they told him they had been walking for three to four hours.

Employees took the group in to a hotel cafe and fed them breakfast before RCMP arrived.

Meanwhile Emerson Mayor Wayne Arseny said a group of at least 30 asylum seekers crossed the border on foot over the weekend.