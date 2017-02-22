Featured
More asylum seekers cross border into Manitoba
More asylum seekers made their way across the Canada-US border in Emerson on foot Wednesday.
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 11:42PM CST
More asylum seekers made their way across the Canada-US border in Emerson on foot Wednesday.
Emerson Hotel employee Wayne Pfiel said a group consisting of six adults and one child showed up in the hotel lobby.
He said they told him they had been walking for three to four hours.
Employees took the group in to a hotel cafe and fed them breakfast before RCMP arrived.
Meanwhile Emerson Mayor Wayne Arseny said a group of at least 30 asylum seekers crossed the border on foot over the weekend.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Family holds candle light vigil to honour Marilyn Rose Munroe
- City council officially asks the Pallister government for inquiry into Winnipeg police HQ scandal
- "The facts are utterly horrific": Crown seeks 20 year sentence for teen offender in 2 sex attacks
- A warm welcome: Two more Yazidi families arrive
- Surviving in a disposable world: Vacuum repair business still keeping its edge