RCMP in southwest Manitoba said they have discovered the remains of more animals with disturbing mutilations.

Police said Tuesday morning they were investigating two cases of cruelty to animals involving a dead goat and a miniature pony.

Brandon Mounties said the animals had their ears removed and the goat had its back legs tied up.

The animals were found in separate ditches about three days apart in the Rural Municipality of Whitewater, about 15 kilometres south of Brandon.

However, police said Tuesday afternoon they received a report of more animal remains. Officers said three coyotes and a raccoon were found dead in a ditch near where the pony was found.

These animals also had their ears removed, RCMP said.

With the latest discovery, RCMP renewed its call for information on the deaths. Police ask anyone with information to call Brandon RCMP at 204-726-7519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-With files from The Canadian Press