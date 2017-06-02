

Winnipeg police have more information about the hit-and-run incident on McPhillips Street on May 28.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old man, was crossing Jefferson Avenue east of the McPhillips-Jefferson intersection when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, which is described as a late model, dark-coloured Jeep Wrangler. Officers said it might have damage to the front or hood area.

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6271, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

