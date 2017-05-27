

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expanding a recall of Ardent Mills flour and flour products due to possible E. coli contamination.

The recall applies to varieties of several brands of flour and flour products, including Creative Baker, Brodie, Golden Temple, Purity, and Robin Hood.

The products were sold across the country, the CFIA said in news release.

Food contaminated with E. coli might not look or smell spoiled. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. In severe cases, it can cause seizures or strokes, kidney damage, and possibly death.

Anyone who bought the affected products should return them to the store or throw them out.

If you become sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

For a complete list of recalled products, visit the CFIA website.