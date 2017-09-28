

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Liberals are promising new money for the creation and sale of Canadian content over the next few years as part of a refreshed approach to cultural policy.

The new Creative Canada policy framework will see the federal government announce $100 million over four years to help artists and producers export their work.

In the policy roll-out today, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly will also pledge an increase in the amount of federal money going to the Canada Media Fund, a program traditional broadcasters also pay into.

The Liberals will also modernize existing funding programs for media, music, books and magazines over the next three years.

But they expect major players like Netflix, Facebook and Google to do their part, too, and will be seeking deals with those companies to foster Canadian content.

Netflix has already signed on, committing to invest at least $500 million in original productions in Canada.