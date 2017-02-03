Featured
More oversight approved for Winnipeg digital signs, billboards
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 11:04AM CST
The city is increasing oversight in approving digital signs and billboards outside downtown Winnipeg.
A report said the Board of Adjustment is approving 85 per cent of digital signs and 64 per cent of billboards being rejected by city administrators.
The report said there are traffic safety issues with many of the signs.
The authority would be transferred to the director of the planning department.
The city is also eyeing licenses for signs and billboards across Winnipeg.
