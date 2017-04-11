

Manitobans are set to learn more Tuesday as to how Premier Brian Pallister plans to mop up the red ink.

A year into the job, the premier’s government tables a much anticipated budget Tuesday.

It comes on the heels of plans for major health care reform in the province. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen alongside the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority outlined a move Friday to centralize emergency services at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital, with an aim to improve wait times and find savings.

However, more changes beyond health care could be coming

Part of the plan fix could include more privatization. The Pallister government confirms it is eyeing a move that could include sourcing out provincial air ambulance and water bomber services.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen also said modifications are coming to Manitoba tax credits. Specifically, he hinted at changes to the post-secondary tuition rebate.

"Our system here seemed ungainly confusing and didn't really get to the results it said it was stating, so absolutely there will be changes,” he said.

Probe Research’s Mary Agnes Welch said while cuts are expected in the budget, most of the gloom and doom, such as the ER closures, the government wage freeze and hydro layoffs, might already be out of the way.

"They've done a reasonably good job in the last couple of weeks of getting some bad news out the door early,” she said.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is hoping for good news. However, he wants to make sure the province doesn't balance its bottom line on the backs of Winnipeggers.

"That they do it without downloading and without asking Winnipeg taxpayers and Winnipeg infrastructure to shoulder that burden,” Bowman said.