Winnipeg police said a two month investigation led to the seizure of cash, drugs and weapons and gang-affiliated clothing in two raids that took place on Friday, Nov. 3 in the Osborne Village area.

Five arrests have been made in connection with the raids.

Police used search warrants to raid a residence in the first 100 block of Roslyn Avenue and another in the 300 block of Gertrude.

On Roslyn, items seized include more than $150,000 in cash, Fentanyl powder and blotters, seven lbs. of marijuana, marijuana resin, brass knuckles, ammunition, a bullet proof vest, drug trafficking equipment and gang wear — a full patch Zig Zag crew vest and Hells Angels-branded clothing.

On Gertrude, officers seized cocaine, MDMA, Benzocaine, and materials for packaging and cooking drugs.

Insp. Max Waddell, divisional commander of organized crime, Winnipeg Police Service said the impact of the investigation will reach families coping with addiction and the health care system, and “As long as there is demand for illicit drugs, the supply chain will remain.”

Police have arrested Joel Richard Bruneau, 28, Nicholas Dylan Bruneau, 31, Thomas Ross Halpin, 29, and a 21-year-old woman on Nov. 3, as well as Jordan Houston, 26, on Nov. 8. All are facing multiple drug trafficking charges, and both Bruneau men and the 21-year-old woman are also facing weapons charges.

All men are in custody, while the 21-year-old woman was released on a promise to appear.