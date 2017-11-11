

CTV Winnipeg





Thousands of dollars worth of meth and a loaded gun were seized by Winnipeg police Thursday evening.

Police said on Nov. 9 investigators carried out a search warrant in the first 100 block of Hargrave Street.

A man and a woman were taken into custody after officers say an investigation led to the seizure of 2.5 ounces of meth valued at $6,200 and a loaded .22 calibre revolver.

Mark David Hurdon, 26, was arrested and charged with a number of drug and firearm related offences.

Police said Hurdon also had three outstanding warrants and faces additional charges.

He was detained in custody.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged for possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking but was released on a promise to appear.

Police believe the arrests and seized items are related to drug trafficking in the city.