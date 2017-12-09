

CTV Winnipeg





More than $75,000 in meth, a shotgun and cocaine were seized at a residence in the North End.

Winnipeg police said a search warrant at residence in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue Friday morning led investigators to seize a number of items including:

A .410 shotgun with ammunition

92 ounces of meth valued at $75,000

65 pills of pressed meth valued at $650

3 grams of cocaine valued at $240

$2,220 in Canadian money

Police said a 41-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been arrested for a number of offences including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Investigators said they believe this arrest and the seized items are linked to drug trafficking in the city.