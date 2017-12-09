Featured
More than $75,000 in drugs seized by Winnipeg police
More than $75,000 in meth, a shotgun and cocaine were seized at a residence in the North End.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 10:47AM CST
Winnipeg police said a search warrant at residence in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue Friday morning led investigators to seize a number of items including:
- A .410 shotgun with ammunition
- 92 ounces of meth valued at $75,000
- 65 pills of pressed meth valued at $650
- 3 grams of cocaine valued at $240
- $2,220 in Canadian money
Police said a 41-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been arrested for a number of offences including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Investigators said they believe this arrest and the seized items are linked to drug trafficking in the city.