

CTV Winnipeg





Another batch of packaged sundae cups has been recalled because of a possible listeria contamination.

Health Canada said Wholesome Farms brand Sundae Cups were recalled after a Canadian Food Inspection Agency food safety investigation found possible listeria contamination with the products.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the ice cream cups.

The vanilla and strawberry flavour cups were previously recalled by Health Canada, but the recall has since been expanded to include butterscotch, orange sherbet, lime sherbet and chocolate cups.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found here.

Health Canada said the ice cream should not be consumed, and food service institutions like hospitals and nursing homes should not serve them.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches and severe headaches. Pregnant women, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Although pregnant women may only experience mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even still birth.

In severe cases of the illness, people may die.

Anyone who bought the product should throw it out or return it.