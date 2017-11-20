Featured
Morris RCMP search for missing, ‘vulnerable’ 18-year-old
Aaron Martens was last seen wearing a red and black Fox jacket, jeans, winter boots, and a backpack.(Source: Morris RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 11:17AM CST
Morris RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old from Lowe Farm, Man.
Police said Aaron Martens left his home in a distressed state on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. He left on foot without his cellphone, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a red and black Fox jacket, jeans, winter boots, and a backpack.
Police said he is vulnerable, and they are concerned for his wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355.