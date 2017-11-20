Morris RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old from Lowe Farm, Man.

Police said Aaron Martens left his home in a distressed state on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. He left on foot without his cellphone, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a red and black Fox jacket, jeans, winter boots, and a backpack.

Police said he is vulnerable, and they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355.

 