

CTV Winnipeg





Morris RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old from Lowe Farm, Man.



Police said Aaron Martens left his home in a distressed state on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. He left on foot without his cellphone, according to police.



He was last seen wearing a red and black Fox jacket, jeans, winter boots, and a backpack.



Police said he is vulnerable, and they are concerned for his wellbeing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Morris RCMP at 204-746-6355.



