Candidates in the Point Douglas byelection had a chance to make their views known in the second all candidates forum Tuesday night.

The forum was organized by the Youth Parliament of Manitoba and Aboriginal Youth Opportunities at Thunderbird House.

Green Party candidate Sabrina Benesi, Liberal candidate John Cacayuran, Communist Party candidate Frank Komarniski, Manitoba Party candidate Gary Marshall and NDP candidate Bernadette Smith were each asked the same three questions.

Progressive Conservative candidate Jodi Moskal was not in attendance.

"I think that that is unfortunate. because the people of Point Douglas deserve to hear the platforms of all the candidates and it’s important," said youth parliament member Jessica Eblie.

A campaign representative for Moskal emailed a statement to CTV News late Tuesday evening.

“Moskal has had thousands of conversations with residents of Point Douglas about the issues that matter to them,” the statement said. It also said that face to face conversations are her priority during the campaign.

The byelection takes place on Friday, June 13.

Premier Brian Pallister called the byelection after former NDP MLA Kevin Chief resigned his seat at the beginning of the year.

Point Douglas has only ever voted NDP, and the opposition party scored its strongest showing there in last year's election, with 58 per cent of the vote.

Advanced voting began June 3 and runs until June 10. Voting locations will be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when they are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Voting polls will be open at the returning office at 1072 Main St. and Neechi Commons at 865 Main St. Also, a voting station will be open at Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre at 510 King St. from June 7 to 10.