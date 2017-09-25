

CTV Winnipeg





A mother was arrested on Friday for abandoning her 18-month-old baby girl in August.

The Brandon Police Service arrested the 26-year-old mother for Abandoning a Child and Failure to Provide the Necessities of Life.

The toddler was found in a stroller in the downtown area early in the morning on Aug. 31.

READ MORE: 18-month-old abandoned in downtown Brandon

Police believe the child was abandoned for several hours before she was found.

The woman was released to attend court in November, police said.

Investigators say they are still looking for a second suspect.