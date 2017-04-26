High school students on Sagkeeng First Nation are grieving the recent killing of 19-year-old Serena McKay, also known to friends as Serenity.

Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School principal Claude Guimond said the victim was set to graduate this year and it has been an emotional time at the school, which has about 220 students.

On Wednesday, a crisis response team was brought into the school. Six counsellors were at the school throughout the morning. Guimond said up to 10 counsellors were available to meet with students over the coming days.

On Tuesday, the school held a healing ceremony.

"It was a very powerful," said Guimond. "We had a circle and shared thoughts on what had transpired. It was good for the students and staff.”

RCMP told CTV News officers are aware of a video possibly connected to the incident.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said Wednesday sharing crimes on social media can have an impact in two ways.

"On one hand it can re-victimize the family and the people involved, something they can't put past. On the other side, it can produce evidence, leads and answer questions," Manaigre said.

"We already responded to students to kindly delete it [the video] out of respect for the victim and the family," said Guimond.

Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson said he met with McKay's mother for three hours Tuesday. He said McKay was a popular student with a bright future, and her death has hit the community hard.

Henderson said both McKay's father and mother are from Peguis First Nation and moved to Powerview about a year ago. He said McKay's mother doesn't want the video online and he has asked RCMP if the video that could be connected to the investigation can be removed.

Guimond said a letter was also sent home with parents addressing the incident and response at the school.

Guimond said other measures and meetings are also taking place at the school to go over how to respond to the death and support people at the school.

A vigil is planned in the community for McKay Thursday evening.

Guimond said McKay came to the school this academic year. RCMP said she was from Powerview.

Henderson said both the accused are from Sagkeeng.