The mother of a weekend stabbing victim is remembering her daughter as an avid churchgoer who was friendly and helpful.

Rosanna Oshawee said her daughter Marilyn Oshawee, 37, had a lot of friends and will be missed.

Police said Oshawee was found dead on the front porch of a home in the 500 block of Spence Street early Saturday morning.

"It's very hard on me. I still can't believe it," Rosanna said. "She was always friendly and helpful despite the problems she was going through."

Rosanna said Marilyn had four sons between the ages of 18 and 11, and two step sisters.

She said her daughter was homeless for the past six months and was staying at Siloam Mission.

Rosanna said she was trying to get her into permanent housing with help from their band, but was unsuccessful.

Rosanna said her daughter felt happiest going to church and went every Sunday. She also volunteered at Living Bible Explorers.

Rosanna said she is working on making funeral arrangements. A wake is planned for Thursday followed by a funeral on Friday.

WINNIPEG WOMAN CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER

A Winnipeg woman is charged in connection with Oshawee's death.

Police said Fenisha Peebles, 28, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

She was detained into custody.

A number of other people were also arrested, but were subsequently released without charges.

It was Winnipeg's eleventh homicide of the year.