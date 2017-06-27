Featured
Motion to extend free RV, boat parking on Winnipeg streets shelved
Currently, Winnipeg homeowners can park recreational vehicles on the street for an hour. Beyond that, they face a $75 fine. (File Image)
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 11:00AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 11:48AM CST
It appears RV and boat owners won't be getting more time to park on Winnipeg streets for free.
Currently, homeowners can park recreational vehicles on the street for an hour. Beyond that, they face a $75 fine.
Couns. Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) and Ross Eadie (Mynarski) wanted to give people two days.
However, the city's public works committee shelved their motion.
To park longer than an hour, vehicle owners can apply for a $50 permit that allows them to stay for three day intervals, four times a year.