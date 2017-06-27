It appears RV and boat owners won't be getting more time to park on Winnipeg streets for free.

Currently, homeowners can park recreational vehicles on the street for an hour. Beyond that, they face a $75 fine.

Couns. Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) and Ross Eadie (Mynarski) wanted to give people two days.

However, the city's public works committee shelved their motion.

To park longer than an hour, vehicle owners can apply for a $50 permit that allows them to stay for three day intervals, four times a year.