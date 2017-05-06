Featured
Mounties say discovering of body in burning home in Manitoba was not a crime
Police say they received a call yesterday morning reporting a house fire in a rural area about 10 kilometres east of Deleau.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 11:07AM CST
VIRDEN, Man. -- RCMP say they have determined the discovery of a body in a burning home in southwestern Manitoba was not criminal in nature.
Police say they received a call yesterday morning reporting a house fire in a rural area about 10 kilometres east of Deleau.
They say that as the fire was being fought, a body was located inside the residence.
The Mounties say the person who died was the 62-year-old male resident.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Jason Desmarais found safe
- 'Suspicious circumstance' at Windsor Park convenience store
- Manitoba RCMP officer is charged with assaulting person in custody
- Some Aunt Jemima products being recalled for possible Listeria contamination
- Mounties say discovering of body in burning home in Manitoba was not a crime