

The Canadian Press





VIRDEN, Man. -- RCMP say they have determined the discovery of a body in a burning home in southwestern Manitoba was not criminal in nature.

Police say they received a call yesterday morning reporting a house fire in a rural area about 10 kilometres east of Deleau.

They say that as the fire was being fought, a body was located inside the residence.

The Mounties say the person who died was the 62-year-old male resident.