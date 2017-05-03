

CTV Winnipeg





MTS Centre visitors will no longer be able to re-enter the arena after leaving during hockey games and special events.

True North Sports and Entertainment said Wednesday in a news release it is updating its re-entry policy to a no re-entry policy starting Sept. 1.

“By introducing a no re-entry policy, the MTS Centre will have greater control over the air temperature year-round as it will eliminate frequent entering and re-entering the building, which currently lets in extremely cold air in the winter months and hot humid air in the summer months,” True North said in a news release.

The company also said the policy change will provide better security.

There will be exceptions for cases like emergencies, childcare or medical reasons, it said. They will be determined on a case-by-case basis by event staff and security.

Smokers will not be included in the exceptions.

“If you’re taking a flight to Calgary or Toronto, it’s the equivalent amount of time as coming to an event here at the MTS Centre,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior VP of venues and entertainment for True North.

The policy change comes in conjunction with the MTS Centre’s concourse renovations, which are currently underway.