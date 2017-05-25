Featured
Multi-vehicle crash closes Henderson Highway exit ramp at Perimeter
Headingley RCMP were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 7:20AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 7:47AM CST
A multi-vehicle crash closed the Henderson Highway northbound exit ramp at the Perimeter Highway Thursday morning.
Headingley RCMP were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m.
Police said there were minor injuries. Emergency crews were in the area, but cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m.
