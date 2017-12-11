Featured
Multiple school divisions closed due to weather
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 6:19AM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 11, 2017 7:25AM CST
Due to extreme weather conditions, school divisions across Manitoba are closed today.
Evergreen School Division
All schools are closed.
Lakeshore School Division
All schools are closed due to dangerous road conditions.
Lord Selkirk School Division
All schools are closed, no buses are running and staff is not expected to report to their place of work.
Prairie Rose School Division
Region C, St. Laurent School closed. Regions A and B remain open.
Sergeant Tommy Prince School
Closed.
Sundrise School Division
All schools are closed.