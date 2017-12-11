

CTV Winnipeg





Due to extreme weather conditions, school divisions across Manitoba are closed today.

Evergreen School Division

All schools are closed.

Lakeshore School Division

All schools are closed due to dangerous road conditions.

Lord Selkirk School Division

All schools are closed, no buses are running and staff is not expected to report to their place of work.

Prairie Rose School Division

Region C, St. Laurent School closed. Regions A and B remain open.

Sergeant Tommy Prince School

Closed.

Sundrise School Division

All schools are closed.