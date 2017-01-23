Four people were taken to hospital after a motor vehicle collision on an Ontario highway involving multiple semi-trucks.

Police said it happened at around 5 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 17 a, just west of the east junction with Highway 17.

Police said three eastbound semis collided and burst into flames, blocking the roadway.

Four men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

The highway will remain closed for most of Monday, police said, as officials clean-up the scene.

Motorists are asked to re-route through Kenora.