

CTV News





Mumps has made its way into at least one shelter housing wildfire evacuees from Manitoba's north.

Doctor Richard Rusk, provincial medical officer of health for communicable diseases, said one lab-confirmed case of mumps has surfaced at a Brandon shelter.

He also said as of Monday, there were four more suspected cases in Winnipeg.

The viral disease is highly contagious, but only once symptoms develop.

Since it can take up to 25 days for patients to develop symptoms, Rusk says anyone with mumps was likely exposed before arriving at the shelter.

Evacuees showing symptoms are being moved to local hotels to help stop the illness from spreading.

Between Sept. 1, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2017, there have been 853 lab-confirmed cases of mumps in Manitoba.