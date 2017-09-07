

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have postponed a visit with evacuees Thursday due to a mumps outbreak in emergency shelters reported on Wednesday.

“We are incredibly disappointed we cannot host the evacuees who have been displaced from their homes. However the safety of guests, fans and players is the top priority of the Winnipeg Football Club when hosting events at the stadium,” the team said in a release on Thursday.

The team plans to host guests from Theresa Point and Garden Hill First Nations at upcoming home games on Sept. 22 and Oct. 28 with a player meet and greet following each game.

On Thursday, Sept. 7 the team was planning to host evacuees at Investors Group Field for lunch, a meet and greet with players and on-field activities/games before the mumps outbreak was announced.