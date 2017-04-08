The Assiniboine River continues to rise as municipal officials put flood protection measures in place.

The province revised its Assiniboine River forecast due to the expectation that the Assiniboine and Souris rivers will peak simultaneously at the Portage Reservoir.

The latest forecast, with no precipitation expected, indicates the Assiniboine River will reach flows of 41,000 to 44,000 cfs upstream of the Portage Reservoir between April 12 and 14, while flows downstream could reach flows up to 15,000 cfs by April 10.

The province issued a flood warning for the upper Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Dam to Holland, Pelican Lake, Pembina River, Oak Lake and the Souris River. Communities farther down river, including Portage la Prairie and Headingley, remain under flood watches.

In Winnipeg, the Red River is expected to stay between 17 and 18 feet at the James Avenue station for the next week as flows on the Red River decrease and flows on the Assiniboine River increase.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Souris River, where some residents have begun to head for higher ground due to overland flooding that has swamped agricultural land and washed out roads.

The Souris River continues to rise due to the melting snow, but flows from tributaries of the Souris are beginning to decrease, the province said.

Ice remains on many waterways in central and northern Manitoba. There is a risk of ice jamming on the Saskatchewan and Carrot rivers near The Pas.

Flood warnings have been lifted on Birdtail Creek, Rock Lake and Dauphin Lake.