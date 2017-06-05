

CTV Winnipeg





There was an early morning fire at a mushroom factory in Winnipeg.

Fire crews arrived at Loveday Mushroom Facility on Mission Street at 1:30 a.m. Monday

A truck in the loading dock had flames coming from the refrigerator unit.

The health department had to be contacted to attend. The cause and damage estimate isn't known yet, however, contaminated mushrooms will likely cause the damage estimate to be much higher.

There were no injuries.