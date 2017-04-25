A committee renting out a commercial space in Winkler to use as a prayer room for Pembina Valley's growing Muslim community is seeking a conditional use permit.

Winkler mayor Martin Harder said the process is merely a formality, but the conditional use application which will be heard at a city council meeting Tuesday night has received mixed reaction.

People commenting on a Facebook post which contains a photo of the public hearing notice for the conditional use application expressed some negative comments and safety concerns about the establishment of the prayer room. Others expressed support for the prayer room.

Zahid Zehri, a Winkler business owner and member of the Manitoba Islamic Association's Pembina Valley committee, said the group is applying for the permit simply to comply with city bylaws.

"It's just a normal procedure for any other building or any premises according to the city bylaw so nothing new," said Zehri.

The committee has been using the commercial space as a prayer room since September 2015. Harder said the city recently advised them they needed a special permit to have a non-home based religious assembly.

"We've had these hearings for any new church that is set up,” said Harder. “If they want to have a public gathering spot then they need to go through the same process."

"In reality this is just they weren't aware that they needed to have a special hearing for a public gathering space.”

Harder said the negative social media comments are a concern. However, he said the decision on the conditional use permit will not be made based on religious beliefs, but rather compliance with city bylaws.

He said community members have welcomed Muslims to the area with open arms.

"The Syrian families who have come to Winkler have been hosted by the Christian community,” said Harder. “All five of them have been sponsored by the Christian community. They weren't sponsored by the federal government."

"If you really want to promote yourself as being a healthy Christian community you should endorse friendships with other people as well and that's how I look at it."

Zehri said the prayer room serves 35-40 families and between 160-170 people from Altona, Carman, Morden and Winkler.

"If they are coming from Syria and they don't find those things that they’re used to and they want to do some worship and prayer…if you don't give them that they will not feel welcome and they will not feel comfortable to stay here and call this home."

The space is not technically considered a mosque because it is not a permanent institution and worshippers only gather once a week for Friday prayer.

The Muslim community refers to it as a musalla, which is a prayer room.