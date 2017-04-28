

CTV Winnipeg





Burton Cummings and True North Sports & Entertainment have extended naming rights for an historic Winnipeg theatre.

The extension will ensure the performer’s name will proudly reside atop of the Burton Cummings Theatre for at least another 15 years.

The theatre was renamed after the Winnipeg-born singer, songwriter and former Guess Who frontman in 2002.

“I cannot count the number of films I saw and hours I spent inside this building,” Burton said. “To be attached to this historic theatre in any way is emotionally beyond what I can describe.”

Burton will perform a minimum of four concerts in the facility over the next 15 years, with the first to take place Sept. 22, 2017.

Proceeds from these shows will go toward the continued investment in the building, which has been a part of the community since 1907. One of the improvements includes the installation of a new outdoor marquee. An artist rendering was unveiled at a press conference today.

“This partnership with one Winnipeg’s most loved exports – the talent of Burton Cummings – allows us to commit our efforts in making the Burton Cummings Theatre a must stop on any tour – rock, pop, Broadway or dance performance,” said Kevin Donnelly with True North.