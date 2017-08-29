Featured
National Child Exploitation investigation leads to Winnipeg arrest
Police have arrested a Winnipeg man in connection to child pornography images posted to a website.
Officers said they were notified of the investigation by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that involved a Russian-based image hosting site.
The Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit learned a suspect created an account on the site, and uploaded sexually suggestive pictures of a young female child.
The suspect also made sexual comments online in relation to young children.
A suspect was identified, and members of the unit searched a home a home in the Central St. Boniface area.
Police said numerous electronic devices were seized.
The suspect was later arrested at a business in the North St. Boniface area.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.
He remains in custody.