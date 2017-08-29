

CTV Winnipeg





Police have arrested a Winnipeg man in connection to child pornography images posted to a website.

Officers said they were notified of the investigation by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that involved a Russian-based image hosting site.

The Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit learned a suspect created an account on the site, and uploaded sexually suggestive pictures of a young female child.

The suspect also made sexual comments online in relation to young children.

A suspect was identified, and members of the unit searched a home a home in the Central St. Boniface area.

Police said numerous electronic devices were seized.

The suspect was later arrested at a business in the North St. Boniface area.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

He remains in custody.