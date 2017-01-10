

CTV Winnipeg





The fate of a former Manitoba cabinet minister accused of sexual harassment could be decided today.

The NDP Caucus is meeting Tuesday morning to discuss Maples MLA Mohinder Saran.

He was suspended from attending caucus meetings in November following a formal complaint that he harassed someone in the workplace.

A party source told the Canadian Press Saran was accused of making inappropriate comments to a subordinate.

Saran's lawyer says he has been taking sensitivity training, has complied with the investigation and fully expects to be reinstated.