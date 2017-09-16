

The Canadian Press





New Democrats in Manitoba will choose a new leader Saturday.

They will choose between rookie politician Wab Kinew and veteran cabinet minister Steve Ashton.

The winner will lead the Opposition New Democrats into the next election, slated for October 2020.

Former party leader Greg Selinger stepped down after the Progessive Conservatives won the last election. The N-D-P currently holds 13 of the 57 legislature seats.