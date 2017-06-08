Point Douglas voters will head to the polls on June 13 in a byelection that could see an NDP stronghold change hands.

The Point Douglas riding has long been held by the NDP, something Probe Research associate Mary Agnes Welch said is due to the makeup of the area.

“It’s kind of that classic North End core NDP riding that dates back forever. And that’s partly the working class roots of the riding,” said Agnes Welch. “But it’s also because the NDP worked it. Especially with Kevin Chief as a former MLA. He had really deep roots in that riding and worked it for years.”

Premier Brian Pallister called for the byelection after Kevin Chief formally resigned his Point Douglas legislature seat in January.

The subsequent race comes with high stakes for all three major parties.

“The Liberals want to win it so they can get official party status and they’ve got a good candidate. The NDP is desperate to hang on to it. On the off-chance they might lose it, it would be just disastrous for their political fortunes,” said Agnes Welch. “And the Tories would love to show that they can take an inner-city riding.”

Parts of the riding have seen significant change, particularly the development of Waterfront Drive opening up a new contingent of voters.

But Agnes Welch said voters living in the western part of the riding are the ones to watch.

“It’s got this huge Filipino population who tend to be really politically engaged, politically active,” she said.

Longtime NDP supporter and Point Douglas activist Sel Burrows said despite typically low voter turnout, he hoped residents would recognize the importance of the byelection.

“So everybody is aware the election is on. But there is a sense ‘Oh is it really important what happens in Point Douglas,’” Burrows said. “And I think it really is. You’ve got to send a signal to the government that whatever your austerity programs, you do have to care about people who have less.”

Advanced voting continues until June 10.