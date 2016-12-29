The family of slain Winnipeg teen, Cooper Nemeth, is asking whoever stole about 20 broken hockey sticks from their home garage, to return them.

The sticks were going to be used to make a hockey stick bench in memory of Cooper. The 17-year old high school student and AA hockey player with the River East Marauders was killed in February 2016.

“They’re priceless,” said Andrew Skogen, a Nemeth family friend and Cooper’s former hockey coach.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they are investigating the theft.

The sticks were taken around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bonner Avenue, police said.

WPS said on Thursday in a release that two of the stolen sticks are irreplaceable.

Skogen said one of those irreplaceable sticks belonged to Cooper.

“It’s just really important to them [Cooper’s family],” he said. “It’s the last stick they have of Cooper that he used as a player.”

“It’s not easy. It’s kind of kick you when you’re down kind of thing.”

Skogen said the suspect or suspects left about 15 sticks behind in the garage, and the collection comes from people who were important to Cooper over the years.

“The sticks have no value, they’re broken, so they just have a personal meaning. The parents want them, no questions asked,” Skogen added.

He said the family is offering a reward.

After the theft, Skogen asked Denis Van Laeken, of the Gateway Recreation Centre, to check their security footage on the off chance a suspect could be spotted.

Cameras captured a person near the Nemeth driveway at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Van Laeken said he watched the footage with two police officers, but they didn't take a copy because the person in the footage was too blurry to make out.

Winnipeg police is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-2857, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.