

CTV Winnipeg





More Manitoba children will have access to daycare thanks to a new 100-space childcare centre unveiled Wednesday in Winnipeg.

Members of the media got a tour of Building Blocks on Balmoral at 51 Balmoral St. during an open house Wednesday evening. The facility is in the refurbished Milner House, which was built in 1909 as a residence for local businessman William E. Milner, according to the Manitoba Historical Society.

The facility -- located on the Great-West Life campus -- is a partnership between the province, the YMCA-YWCA and the insurance company.

With close to 15,000 children in Manitoba on a waiting list for childcare, Manitoba’s minister of families said public-private partnerships are a good solution.

"We know that we inherited a big issue with the amount of children that are on a waiting list, so we think this is a small step in the right direction. We want to create more public-private partnerships like this," said Scott Fielding.

The centre will house 24 infant/toddler spaces and 76 preschool spaces.

There's already a waiting list. To apply, visit the Manitoba online child care registry.