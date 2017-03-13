Cabinet ministers in the Pallister government won't face financial pain for running a deficit.

After the former Selinger administration gutted the balanced budget law, the province has introduced new legislation.

The government will avoid penalties as long as "progress" is being shown year to year on the billion-dollar deficit.

Manitoba Hydro's gains and losses and natural disasters won't be included in the calculations.

Ministers will only face a penalty if the deficit grows.

The original law from the Filmon government penalized cabinet ministers if the books weren't balanced annually.

The new legislation also restores the requirement for a referendum on major tax hikes like the PST.