A new bike unit has spun into Winnipeg, aiming to educate pet owners and enforce rules.

Pet owners who encounter animal services officers on bicycles can expect them to engage in conversation and ask a few questions.

The officers also have the authority to issue tickets and check to make sure a dog is licensed.

Lisa Laudinsky walks her dog Rio every day and wants Winnipeggers to follow the rules.

She believes it's important to keep parks clean and safe.

"This is a park. There are small children,” Laudinsky said Saturday. I wouldn't want another issue with my dog, with a dog that should be on a leash."

City of Winnipeg Animal Services said the biggest violations of the responsible pet ownership bylaw have to do with licensing, ensuring dogs stay on a leash outside of off-leash parks, and owners picking up poop.

"There are a lot of people that do pick up, but there are a lot people don't, so you do see the ones that don't because it's everywhere," said Chelsea Malo who uses Kilcona Off-leash Dog Park to walk her parents’ dog.

Sam Hudson said she's been to the park for a decade, and doesn't agree with the need for more enforcement.

"Honestly I believe it’s a cash grab,” said Hudson. “Give people a break. It's a dog park everyone here is friendly. We don't need to be babysat."

Animal Services hopes the new bike unit reaches owners it can't always reach while on patrol with a vehicle.

‘More than 1,000 parks the city of Winnipeg has, and our officers can do a bunch of things with these bikes, they can go farther in those parks, and do more education and enforcement in those parks,” said Leland Gordon, chief operating officer with Winnipeg Animal Services.

Gordon said the bike unit also aims to reduce the amount of gas used during patrols.